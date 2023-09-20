Brotherhood Podcast #12 - Scheyer Drops By For A Chat

Coach Jon Scheyer was the guest for the most recent Brotherhood Podcast, #12, and you can tell this one is different because Ryan Young broke out the glasses and his attitude and body language are entirely different than when he’s interviewing his younger teammates.

It’s not that he’s confrontational or unpleasant with them; he’s not. But he does push and challenge them, and he’s not going to push and challenge his coach, at least not in the same way.

This is a respectful interview, as you would expect. He wants his minutes!

Young starts off by asking Scheyer about the Bears (Da Bears!) losing to the Buccaneers, which was a good point of light contention between coach and player.

Scheyer goes on to talk about work/life balance and what his children are doing.

Among other things, they talk about how much the game has changed and how big men from previous eras would do today.

And naturally, they talk about last year and what it was like for both coach and player to experience the start of a new era of Duke Basketball.

It’s a fun interview and we’re pretty sure you’ll enjoy it.