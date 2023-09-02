 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

First Up For Duke Football: Clemson

Not an easy opener for sure

By JD King
Military Bowl Presented by Peraton - UCF v Duke
ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 28: Riley Leonard #13 of the Duke Blue Devils drops back to pass against the UCF Knights in the Military Bowl Presented by Peraton at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on December 28, 2022 in Annapolis, Maryland.
Date 9/4 || Time 8:00 PM || Venue Wallace Wade || Video ESPN

Last season, Duke football surprised a lot of people by finishing 9-4, including a win in the Military Bowl.

Mike Elko was named ACC Coach of the Year and also signed to an extension by Duke.

Riley Leonard emerged as a really good quarterback and now a junior, has even been mentioned as a possible Heisman candidate.

And now, the Blue Devils open Year II of the Elko era on Monday with vastly higher expectations and with the Clemson Tigers in the house too.

Could they pull it off?

Clemson has been a monster program for a while now but it’s not near the peak it was a few years ago.

It still won’t be easy. Football is religion at Clemson. They’re going to come to Wallace Wade with a superiority complex, and frankly it’s deserved. That’s what they’re good at and they expect to be.

But we saw signs of brilliance last year from Duke. The Blue Devils may not win this game, but we expect they’re going to make an impression.

