Harry Giles Gets Another NBA Shot

Pick a year and then pick a McDonald’s roster. We’ll go first: 1987.

There are some familiar names - Chris Corchiani, John Crotty, Rodney Monroe, Dennis Scott, King Rice, Larry Johnson, Mark Macon and Brian Williams, later known as Bison Dele.

Most of them played in the ACC, Macon and Johnson excepted. And of course we forgot to mention Greg Koubek, who played at Duke.

A lot of the names are forgotten though. Elliot Perry? Mike Maddox? Bill Heppner? Jerome Harmon? Treg Lee?

It’s true for almost any year you can think of, including 2016. We remember some of these names, and of course Jayson Tatum, Frank Jackson and Marques Bolden, all of whom went to Duke.

But most of us have forgotten VJ King, Kobi Simmons and Dewan Huell. And one guy who was considered the top player in the class by many wasn’t even on the McDonald’s Roster.

We refer of course to Harry Giles, who had serious knee problems in high school and who came to Duke still recovering.

He was still a first round pick, based on his potential, and he impressed his teammates in Sacramento, but it’s been hard for him to catch on, largely due to injuries.

Fortunately, he’s earned another shot: Giles has signed a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets.

Here’s hoping he makes it, but if not, Giles is a bright, talented guy who could still do very well overseas. And if not, he’s still young and could do other things than play basketball.