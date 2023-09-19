The Duke Basketball Roundup is back with Episode 536! On our last episode, Jason and Donald gave some bold Duke Basketball predictions for the upcoming season, and we asked our listeners to give their own wild predictions. And what a response!

So many of you chimed in via email and the DBR Forums that we had to discuss some of them on the show. So, Jason and Donald go through some of their favorite bold predictions and grade the odds of them happening. There are some very bold picks and some that we think are more likely to happen than people may believe.

After the break, Duke Football has another test this weekend, this time on the road against UConn. UConn has not been great this season, but they will be ready to play Duke, and we preview what Duke needs to do in order to pass their first road test of the season. There’s also a looming matchup next week against Notre Dame, but they can’t look ahead. The team needs to be focused on putting the Huskies in their place first.

