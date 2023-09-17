DBR Podcast #535 - Football Is Fabulous And Some Hoops Predictions

Three up, three down... Mike Elko and his merry band of bad@*! football players remain undefeated in 2023 thanks to a thorough beatdown of Northwestern (suck it, Big Ten!!).

The Duke Basketball Roundup has all the details from the victory starting with words of praise for the defense and ending with swooning over the run game and QB Riley Leonard. After the break, it is time for some basketball content with a couple predictions that may seem unlikely, but could come true in the 2023-24 basketball season — one about Jaden Schutt and one about the ACC as a conference.

And before we sign out, Jason and Donald talk about which road venue in the ACC seems most interesting to visit as a rival fan. If you have opinions on this stuff, the DBR Podcast wants to hear from you. Send them email at DBRPodcast at gmail-dot-com.