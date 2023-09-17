YouTube Gold: Fatty Arbuckle

When people think of the great comedians of the silent film era, the names that come up first tend to be Charlie Chaplin, Buster Keaton and Laurel and Hardy.

All of them are iconic of course. The Little Tramp is instantly recognizable, even over 100 years later. Buster Keaton was the Great Stoneface and his stunts are still astonishing to see. And Laurel and Hardy were arguably the first great comedy team of the silver screen.

One name that does not come up very often is Roscoe “Fatty” Arbuckle, and that’s really too bad.

Arbuckle was an astonishing talent. Born in Kansas in 1887, Arbuckle was a large man - 300 lbs. - but was incredibly nimble and light on his feet. He could do things that men a third of his size could not do. Like Keaton, some of his stunts seem impossible, perhaps more so given Arbuckle’s considerable girth. The great singer Enrico Caruso heard Arbuckle sing and reportedly told him he had the second greatest voice in the world (you can probably guess who he thought was the best). He was wildly talented.

In the film The Cook, which co-stars Keaton, we can’t hear Arbuckle’s voice but we do see two of the great physical comedians of the silent film era.

So what happened to Arbuckle?

He was a key figure in one of the first major scandals in Hollywood: he was accused of raping actress Virginia Rappe at a party. She passed away not long after the party. Wikipedia says that Rappe died from “peritonitis caused by a ruptured bladder. Rappe suffered from chronic urinary tract infections, a condition that liquor irritated dramatically.”

It’s impossible to say with certainty from this remove just what happened, but when you read about it, anyone would immediately realize that a lot of what the prosecution did would never be allowed today.

Arbuckle was tried and acquitted three times. After the third trial, in 1922, the jury read a formal apology, which in part said “[w]e feel that a great injustice has been done him. We feel also that it was only our plain duty to give him this exoneration, under the evidence, for there was not the slightest proof adduced to connect him in any way with the commission of a crime...We wish him success and hope that the American people will take the judgment of fourteen men and woman who have sat listening for thirty-one days to evidence, that Roscoe Arbuckle is entirely innocent and free from all blame.”

Arbuckle was a free man but his career was in ruins. He fell into alcoholism but did find work directing films under the name William Goodrich. Keaton had suggested that he use the name Will B. Good but Arbuckle rather sensibly declined that suggestion.

Things were looking up by 1933. Arbuckle was remarried and happy and had finally signed a contract with Warner Brothers to return to the screen. He went out to dinner after signing the deal and told friends that ”this is the best day of my life.”

Arbuckle died of a heart attack later that night. He was 46.