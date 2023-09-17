Duke Recruiting: Nate Ament Offered

Nate Ament, a 6-7 forward in the class of 2025 from Manassas, Virginia, was on campus Saturday for an unofficial visit and tweeted that he had been offered by Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils. Here’s what he said on X: “After a great visit, I’m blessed to receive an offer from Duke University!!!All glory to God!!”

Depending on where you look, Ament is listed at either 6-7, 6-8 or 6-9, but he’s generally listed as a guard.

He told Rob Cassidy of Rivals that “I’ve been talking to the coaches for a while now, so I’m looking forward to getting there and seeing it. I think it’s going to be an unofficial visit, but I just want to get there and get on campus. I just want to see how the players respond to the coaches and all that stuff. I want to see how they run the offense. They have a really free-moving offense. That’s important to me because I feel like I play best in that kind of offense.”

Virginia Tech, Virginia, Wake Forest, George Mason and Maryland are all after Ament, as is Indiana, Providence and Penn State.