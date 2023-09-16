 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Duke Rolls By Northwestern To Move To 3-0

By JD King
NCAA Football: Northwestern at Duke
Sep 16, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Jaquez Moore (9) runs with the football during the first half against Northwestern Wildcats at Wallace Wade Stadium.
Duke and Northwestern look like two programs heading in opposite directions: the Blue Devils moved to 3-0 with a 38-14 win over Northwestern. The Wildcats meanwhile fell to 1-2 and this comes after a 1-11 season last year. Toss in the tumult over the hazing scandal, which cost them their head coach over the summer, and you kind of get the picture.

Duke racked up 238 yards on the ground as the Wildcats were unable to stop the Blue Devils. They were led by Riley Leonard with 97 yards. He also had 219 on 15/20 in the air.

It was just an impressive performance by the Blue Devils in almost every aspect. For instance, Duke only punted once and also defended very well.

Next up is a road trip to UConn to take on the Huskies. If Duke wins that one, they go into a huge game with #9 Notre Dame at 4-0. Wallace Wade is going to be wired for that one.

