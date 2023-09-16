Wendell Moore Update - Ready For Prime Time With The T-Wolves?

Duke fans got a pretty good idea who Wendell Moore was during his three seasons at Duke. He started as an uncertain freshman who provided the coup d’etat against UNC in the Dean Dome, following up on a Tre Jones miss at the buzzer to give Duke a 98-96 overtime win.

In the next two years, we watched him wrestle with an epic shooting slump before emerging as a first rate leader and all-around player. He was highly effective on both ends of the court and was just rock solid for Mike Krzyzewski’s Blue Devils.

He didn't get a lot of minutes with the Timberwolves last season, but that was largely because there was a lot of talent in front of him and like a lot of rookies, he needed seasoning, which was available in the G-League.

Improving his perimeter shot will certainly help: Moore struggled with threes, just as he did at Duke before he got that part of his game down.

Here’s the thing about Moore though: he’s a worker. As long as he’s in the NBA, he’s going to work extremely hard and Minnesota is going to notice that and appreciate it.

He should get more time this year, but even if he doesn't, his future remains bright.