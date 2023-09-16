Could A Brotherhood Trade Be In The Works?

Brotherhood members Cam Reddish and Marvin Bagley have had up-and-down careers in the NBA. Both are highly talented, both are still in demand, but neither has really hit his stride in the league.

Bagley was drafted by the Sacramento Kings and had a falling out with that team, which eventually sent him to Detroit.

For his part, Reddish started in Atlanta, then was traded to New York. The Knicks ultimately couldn’t find a role for him and shipped him to Portland. And this summer, Reddish signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, who need some perimeter help and a versatile defender.

Now here’s the twist: there’s a suggestion/rumor that LA might trade Reddish for Bagley.

For LA, it would provide some front court depth and a strong defender and rebounder.

Detroit has enough in the front court with Jalen Duren, Isaiah Stewart and James Wiseman, and they can turn one of those assets into something else, in this case Reddish.

Reddish would bring the Pistons a solid offensive presence as well as a defensive wing.

There’s no guarantee that this will happen but it’s an intriguing idea.