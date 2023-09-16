YouTube Gold: Shaq Attack vs. Hakeem The Dream

Basketball, as Jay Bilas likes to say, is a big man’s game. In the 1960’s and early ‘70s, there was one amazing era with post players like Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, Willis Reed, Nate Thurmond, Wes Unseld and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

We got another amazing stretch in the ‘80’s and ‘90’s with Ralph Sampson, Patrick Ewing, David Robinson, Tim Duncan, Hakeem Olajuwon and Shaquille O’Neal.

The Shaq most people know is this amiable man who, until recently, was significantly overweight and was for much of his career.

He resented when people pointed this out, arguing that he could dominate anyone, so what difference did it make?

It slowed him down at the end of his career and made him much more injury prone and that was too bad, but when he was young and more fit, O’Neal was surreal.

So was Olajuwon, who was the quickest and most agile big man in the history of the game.

In this video, they’re squaring off in the 1995 NBA Finals. It’s a case of the second strongest big man in the history of the game - Wilt Chamberlain, who bench pressed around 550 to Shaq’s 465 was and remains the king of that - and the quickest, most catlike big man to ever take the floor in the National Basketball Association.

Olajuwon and the Houston Rockets won this championship, but it was during Michael Jordan’s time away to chase baseball. Once he returned, the league belonged to the Chicago Bulls for another three years.