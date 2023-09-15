Next Up For Duke Football: Northwestern

Date 9/16 || Time 3:30 || Venue Wallace Wade || Video ACCN

Here’s a stat which is mildly mind-blowing: Duke has a four-game win streak against a Big Ten team. True, it’s Northwestern, and the Wildcats aren’t the Wolverines. But it’s also Duke and while the Blue Devils had significant success under David Cutcliffe and a stunning debut season by Mike Elko, we never imagined the Blue Devils having a four-game win streak against a Big Ten team - any Big Ten team.

Northwestern was 7-2 in 2020, but since then things have not gone well. In 2021, the Wildcats were 3-9. Last season, Northwestern opened with a win against Nebraska and then lost every other game, including to Duke (31-23) to finish 1-11.

In the off-season, a hazing scandal hit and coach Pat Fitzgerald was the main casualty. A grad of the school, Fitzgerald had been coach since 2006 and took Northwestern to 10 bowl games. Last season was a train wreck, but he’s one of their own and it can’t have been easy. In fact, a lot of people in the Northwestern athletic community were heavily critical of the move.

David Braun is the interim coach and so far he’s 1-1, with a loss to Rutgers and a win over UTEP.

So it’s really hard to get a feel for this team right now. Are the Wildcats dispirited after all of this? Possibly. Is Braun up to the job? It’s impossible to answer after two games.

Does Northwestern remember what happened last season? Of course they do: the Wildcats fumbled on the one yard line with :12 left in the game. A touchdown and a two point conversion would have put the game into overtime.

After that, Duke went on to a 9-4 season and a very surprising appearance in the Military Bowl. Northwestern, as we said, essentially collapsed and went on a 10-game losing streak that hit 11 before they finally beat UTEP last weekend.

You bet they remember and you can be sure they’d like some payback.