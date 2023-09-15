Former Duke Star Wendell Carter, Orlando Magic Have A Chance To Do Something Special

At Duke, Wendell Carter was a critical player but Marvin Bagley got much more attention. In a funny way, a parallel situation is unfolding with the Orlando Magic where fellow Brotherhood member Paolo Banchero won Rookie of the Year and then had some brilliant moments over the summer with Team USA in FIBA World Cup Play.

The thing we’ve always liked about Carter is none of that stuff seems to bother him. He goes out and does his best regardless. He has always seemed like a great teammate and a guy anyone would want to have their back.

There have been several articles about him lately and what he can do to make himself more valuable to the Magic. Here’s a roundup of several.

Orlando is a team you have to keep an eye on. Aside from Banchero and Carter, the Magic feature the Wagner brothers, Mo and Fritz, Markelle Fultz, former Florida State star Jonathan Isaac, who appears to be healthy again after a tough stretch, former Tar Heel Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs and recent draft pick Anthony Black from Arkansas.

Not only is that a pretty solid core to build on but only three players on the roster are over 26.

Orlando is building intelligently and has a solid chance of becoming an elite team sooner rather than later. Like everyone, Carter has things to work on, but being part of a very good team makes weaknesses less important because other guys can help cover those.