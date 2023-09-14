This ACC Basketball Preview Is Pretty Good But We Have Questions

This look at the upcoming ACC basketball season is pretty interesting. The writer breaks the conference down into a few tiers.

Tier 1: Title contenders. He has Miami, Duke and UNC here.

Tier 2: Middle of the pack: Virginia and Clemson

Tier 3: Bubble teams: Pitt, NC State, Wake Forest, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech and Florida State.

Tier 4: Basement: Boston College, Louisville, Notre Dame.

First things first. Picking against Virginia as a title contender is just foolish, particularly when you have three new coaches in the league. It takes everyone a while to figure that system out. So we’d move them up.

Clemson is likely to be a load, as we said in our preview, as long as PJ Hall stays healthy.

Beyond that, we’re not sure yet about Georgia Tech. We’re not disagreeing, just not convinced. We’re very intrigued with Syracuse and what a new coach could do there. Adrian Autry has some talent to work with.

But we’re really not sure about putting Boston College and Louisville in the basement. Obviously some teams will be there, but BC is building something solid and we admire that program. They finished in 10th last year and are arguably better, or could be. And Louisville had a complete train wreck last year but with or without Trentyn Flowers, who decided to play Down Under over the summer, the talent - and attitudes - should be much, much better.

Notre Dame is probably pegged right. They’ve got a lot of work to do and some very young players. You never know until you do, but it’s hard to see the Irish having much of a chance this year.

One final thing: UNC’s talent on the court is certainly improved, and for a change (it still seems odd to say this about UNC), there are some potential NBA players there, notably Elliot Cadeau and Harrison Ingram. If he had a significant upside, Armando Bacot would already be there. He’s an old school big guy which just doesn’t translate into the modern NBA. That said, he works hard in the post and is a sensational rebounder and he’ll be a pain again.

And of course UNC no longer has to deal with the erratic Caleb Love. He was also a tremendous talent but he could shoot you out of a game as easily as he could shoot you into one. We’d much rather rely on RJ Davis.

Still, the question in Chapel Hill comes down to two words: Hubert Davis. Is he the guy who figured his team out late two years ago and got them to the championship game? Or is he the guy who, for much of that season and almost all of last season, seemed to be pleading with his team to play hard and together?

We should have a more definitive answer there by the end of the season and if it’s negative, UNC fans aren’t going to be very tolerant.