How Is Kyle Filipowski Looking To The NBA?

Here’s a fairly detailed look at Kyle Filipowski as an NBA prospect. We won't argue the analytics. It’s relatively easy now, due to technological advancements, to figure out (and correct) things like a tendency to go right most of the time or to reduce fouls when you go left.

But there are some things you simply can’t measure with technology. Take for instance surgery.

Filipowski had surgery on both hips over the summer and how can anyone know how much that limited him last season?

Jon Scheyer can make an educated guess but only Filipowski knows how much he has gained from the surgery.

The other thing that we’re not sure you can really measure is discretion. We were honestly dazzled by Filipowski’s spin move. At times it made him nearly unstoppable. In fact, the thing that most often stopped him was spinning into a defender.

His hips and the absence of Dereck Lively in the lane could change that this season.

Anyway, the rest of it is pretty interesting too. Filipowski seems destined to be a high pick next summer, if he comes out as expected. If he’s much more mobile and dynamic, the sky’s the limit.