YouTube Gold: Buck Williams

Rocky Mount is a town of about 54,000 people and while it has produced a surprising number of truly prominent people for a town that size (governors Roy Cooper and Mike Easley, novelists Kay Gibbons and Allan Gurganus, musician Theolonius Monk and actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead to name just a few hail from little Rocky Mount), it has also produced two ACC legends: Phil Ford and Buck Williams.

Ford stayed home to play for UNC while Williams trekked up to College Park to play for Lefty Driesell.

And Williams was something else.

At 6-8, he was tough enough to handle 7-4 Ralph Sampson and anyone else who came along. He went on to have a tremendous NBA career where, again, he was respected for his immense toughness and heat.

This video shows some of what made him so special. He was an excellent athlete, but what made him great was heart, effort and a considerable mean streak.