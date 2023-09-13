All These Years Later, Gilbert Arenas Still Can't Let It Go

Gilbert Arenas has always been kind of a moron. He blew up his NBA career when he brought a gun into the Washington Wizards locker room. Things got worse when he and teammate Javaris Crittendon allegedly drew guns on each other over gambling losses and worse still when he pretended to shoot at his teammates during player introductions while an investigation was ongoing.

And he’s always had an issue with Duke and perhaps specifically Mike Krzyzewski. This goes back to at least 2001, when the Blue Devils beat his Arizona team in the national championship game, 82-72.

In 2008, he ripped Coach K for not including him on the Olympic team, saying that if he could go back to college, he’d light Duke up for 70. But when he had the chance in 2001, he shot just 4-17 against the Blue Devils.

Now he’s saying this about Duke:

“That school was a bunch of trash until they started doing the one-and-done. Before the one-and-done, they didn’t have no successful NBA players like that. For the stuff, they were putting out role-fu**** players besides Grant Hill.

“So until [Coach K] got the U.S. title, and he started using that leverage against them one-and-done kids, Duke was trash. Yeah, he was using it 180. You know, ‘I got the plug on the USA game, so you can come on and go to school, but of course, the Kyries and Tatums are gonna come there, so they’re gonna have that pipeline to USA Basketball,”

That deserves some unpacking.

First, Duke won four titles before “they started doing the one-and-done.” Second, the team that beat Arizona featured Shane Battier, Mike Dunleavy, Chris Duhon, Carlos Boozer and Jason Williams. Battier, Dunleavy and Boozer all had very good NBA careers, and Williams would have been the best of all of them had he stayed healthy.

But what sense does it make to say that K used the Olympic title as leverage with high school players? For what? To be on future Olympic teams? How does that even make sense?

This is where you should stop and think about where USA Basketball was in 2004. The US had bottomed out in the Athens games. Larry Brown hated his team. His squad, which was aloof from the rest of the US Olympic team, hated him right back. Excuses flowed like free casino whiskey.

This was when Tim Duncan swore off international competition. How bad does it have to be to do that?

Whatever positive happened after that toxic nightmare, Mike Krzyzewski built it. If there was a “pipeline” to play for Team USA, it’s because he created something that everyone wanted to be a part of - even Arenas, who clearly can’t stand Krzyzewski.

It’s just such a bizarre and incoherent accusation that even for a guy like Arenas, who was stupid enough to a) bring a gun into an NBA lockerroom, b) pull a gun on a teammate who was also armed and c) compound all of that by pretending to shoot his teammates during player introductions even while the NBA was conducting an investigation into his behavior.

In retrospect, one of the smartest things Coach K ever did, and he has done an awful lot of smart things, was keeping this dolt, this loose cannon, the hell away from Team USA.

Finally, two last things worth mentioning about this: if Duke was full of role players and won four national championships before the one-and-done era, and which held him to 4-17 in that 2001 game, what does that tell you about the program?

And then this: Arenas is now warning the basketball world that guys like LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant are thinking about returning to Team USA for the Olympics to preserve what they built.

And who were they playing for when they built it? Hmmmmm?

As we said, the guy is a moron.