YouTube Gold: Chris Mullin

When Mike Krzyzewski took over at Duke, he had a lot to learn about recruiting at the ACC level and in his first year or two, he cast a wide net and missed - a lot.

One of his biggest misses was Chris Mullin, who chose to stay home at St. John’s instead.

He had a terrific career there and played on the great 1984 Olympic team, along with Michael Jordan, Sam Perkins and Patrick Ewing. Golden State took him with the seventh pick in the 1985 draft and he had some struggles. It was the first time he lived away from New York and by his third season, he admitted that he was an alcoholic.

After coming to terms with his alcoholism, Mullin whipped himself into superb physical condition and became one of the greatest offensive players in NBA history.

He had a brilliant career, which included being part of the legendary Dream Team in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

His coaching career wasn't that great - he returned to St. John’s for a few years before departing the profession - but nothing can dim his legendary playing career.