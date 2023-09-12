Brotherhood Podcast #11 Is Out!

Brotherhood Podcast #Hurley (okay, #11) is out and this week’s guest is last year’s sensation, Dereck Lively.

Lively, who was drafted by Dallas with the #12 pick in this summer’s NBA Draft, has apparently been a real revelation for the Mavericks. Other players have raved about display and potential.

Ryan Young starts the podcast as host as usual, but quickly turns over the mic to Mark Mitchell who interviews Lively. Lively came back to Duke to see his cousin Brian Parker help Duke upset Clemson and also got this interview in.

Lively talks about his cousin and explains his new tattoos before turning to basketball. He also talks about choosing Duke, about the guys in his class and how he would absolutely choose Duke again.

If the talk about his play with the Cavs is true, it’s going to be really cool to see him explode in the NBA. Enjoy!