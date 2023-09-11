Podcast #534 - Football Wins And FIBA losses

Today’s episode is a potpourri of interesting topics. We begin with some reflections on the solemn day of 9-11, which is 22 years ago if you can believe it. Both Donald and Jason have personal connections to the tragic events of that awful day in 2001.

Next, we move to the gridiron news both Duke’s thumping Lafayette (a game that was more than a little bit frustrating early on) and a look ahead at the Northwestern Wildcats, a program that seems to be in utter turmoil.

After a break, the podcast guys are back to dive into Team USA and their disappointing performance at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, as well as a look ahead at the big name players who seem to want to play in the 2024 Olympics. And the podcast wraps up with word that Fox Sports is thinking about staging a competitor to the NIT postseason tournament. How will that work?