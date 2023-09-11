 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Disney/ESPN vs.Spectrum Fight Is Over

And Spectrum may have come out on top

By JD King
/ new
New York Yankees v Baltimore Orioles
 BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JULY 30: A view of the ESPN logo on a camera after the game between the Baltimore Orioles and the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 30, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

Looks like the ESPN/Disney vs. Charter Spectrum feud is over and although we don’t have a lot of details yet, Spectrum appears to be the winner.

Spectrum subscribers will get Disney Plus Basic - the ad supported tier - and ESPN+ as well.

You’ll also be able to purchase Disney+, Hulu or the Disney Bundle (both of those plus ESPN) through Spectrum. And at whatever point ESPN’s new standalone streaming service cranks up, you’ll get that as well.

Disney also owns National Geographic, FX, ABC and various conference networks. Those should also return.

We’ll be interested to see the specifics when and if they leak. Pretty clearly Disney is struggling and linear TV is slowly fading away. With Spectrum apparently winning this round, it’s going to be interesting to see how the other cable systems tangle with the Mouse. It’s also going to be interesting to see how Disney manages the decline of ESPN. If revenue continues to decline, eventually the expensive contracts will too - or someone else will be paying for them.

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...