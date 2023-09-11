A Look AT TJ Powers As An NBA Draftee

It’s probably a bit early for this, but that’s never stopped anyone from analyzing a college player’s NBA potential before they played a minute of college basketball.

So here’s an early look at the NBA potential of Duke freshman TJ Power.

Here’s part of what SI says about his potential:

“...Power is best known for his ability to knock down perimeter shots. He’s a combo forward that has the fluidity to play wing, but the height to play in the frontcourt next to a center...[H]e also can navigate the paint and even play some with his back to the basket. Power also has improved as a midrange shooter, so he truly has the ability to score at all three levels...Power has also flashed upside as a good connector with his passing ability and initiation success...[T]he defensive side of the ball will be what swings his draft stock. His size and shooting ability will translate in the NBA, but you can’t play at that level without being an adequate defender...Power has some work to do on that end...He also will need to prove he has versatility on that end and can guard multiple positions. A big part of that will be how much he can improve his footwork while also increasing his quickness...Given the talent in Duke’s frontcourt, there’s no guarantee he plays significant minutes.

It goes on to peg him as a second-round draft pick if he comes out this season.

The basic criticisms seem correct, but then again, none of us have seen him play against a higher level of competion, so we’ll just have to wait to see where he actually is.