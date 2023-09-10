Duke Blows By Lafayette, 42-7

There is always a chance that after a big win you let down against a lesser opponent. That didn't happen with Duke vs. Lafayette after Duke’s big win over Clemson.

Duke blew out the Tigers 42-7 behind a great game from Jordan Waters, who finished with 112 yards and two touchdowns. Riley Leonard and Henry Belin were both perfect from the air, with Leonard hitting 12/12 and Belin 8/8 for a total of 254 yards.

Jaquez Moore had a 39 yard TD for the best run of the day.

Jordan Moore had 84 yards to pace the receives including one for 49 yards.

Basically, and not surprisingly, Lafayette was overmatched.

As coach Mike Elko said later, which we hadn't really thought about it was a shorter week of preparation since the Clemson game was on Monday night, but in the end it didn’t matter. The Blue Devils built on the big opener regardless.

Next weekend will be a bit tougher as the Blue Devils get Northwestern. The Wildcats are dealing with a scandal that cost former head coach Pat Foster his job. So far Northwestern has lost to Rutgers and beat UTEP this weekend.

If we were looking at this as outsiders, which obviously we’re not, we’d tend to favor Duke. But it’s too early for that.