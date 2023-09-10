Spencer Hubbard, Walk-on No More

It’s been a busy couple of days so our apologies for not getting to this sooner but Duke walk-on - make that former walk-on - Spencer Hubbard got his full ride Thursday.

Jon Scheyer made the announcement Thursday in Duke’s practice facility. He lauded Hubbard’s competitive desire and the fact that he shows up every day and gives it his all.

Seeing a walk-on rewarded is really one of the sweetest moments in college sports and this one was no exception: his teammates were as thrilled as he was as they mobbed him and celebrated his reward/elevation.

Just 5-8, Hubbard is the smallest guy on the team and he’s never going to get consistent minutes or anything. But his hard work and character have been recognized, and that’s pretty good in its own right.

Now a scholarship senior, Hubbard will be relied on to help run practice and to teach Duke principles to the younger players.

Only one thing would make this story cooler and that would be if he changed his number to, say, 99.