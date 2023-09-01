Duke Recruiting: Patrick Ngongba Update

Patrick Ngongba, the 6-10 5-star big man, has his list down to eight - Duke, Penn State, UConn, Providence, Kansas, Kentucky, Indiana and Michigan - and has started to schedule visits.

He’s going to be at Michigan on September 8th, Kentucky on the 29th, Kansas State on October 27th and, out of order a bit but saving the best for last Duke on October 20th, which means he’ll be here for Countdown to Craziness.

We have no idea what he’s thinking but since Flory Bidunga committed to Kansas recently, it’s hard to imagine Ngongba choosing them as well.

Doesn’t mean it couldn't happen though. People frequently make decisions that don’t make sense to others.

And even if not, there’s plenty of competition elsewhere. It won’t be an easy battle to win.