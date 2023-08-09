The Latest Brotherhood Podcast Guest: New Duke Assistant Emanuel Dildy

The latest edition of the Brotherhood Podcast - number six - is out and features new Duke assistant Emanuel Dildy.

It kind of went over our head that he had coached Ryan Young at Northwestern, so it’s kind of cool for Young to host this particular podcast. He’s getting better at this, by the way, and is becoming a really good host.

Dildy talks about growing up in Chicago, his family passion for education and basketball and his history with Chris Collins at Northwestern (and also working for Porter Moser at two schools).

He goes on to talk about being thrilled to join Duke and you get kind of a sense of how the Blue Devil program appears from the outside to people in the profession. He also speaks about getting to know Jon Scheyer when he was an Oklahoma assistant when Jordan Goldwire decided to move from Duke to OU.

He comes across as a smart and thoughtful guy and comes to Durham with a reputation as a superb recruiter.

You kind of have to wait to see how things work out of course, and there are many, many things that go into success besides recruiting, however: Scheyer has put together a tremendous recruiting staff. Jai Lucas had a big impact at Kentucky, Dildy has a great rep, Chris Carrawell is one of the most engaging people you’re ever going to meet and Scheyer has long since proved his chops.

It’s kind of amazing really.