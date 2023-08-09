Duke Recruiting: Flory Bidunga Update!

There is nothing conclusive here, but this article suggests that Flory Bidunga will choose Duke.

It also speculates that he will make his choice on Saturday.

Neither is conclusive of course; as far as we know, he hasn’t tipped his hand about his date or destination.

Still, there are some tea leaves suggesting that it’s going to be Duke, for what they are worth.

Over at On3.com, and also the Crystal Ball, Duke is seen as a strong favorite. Again, there is nothing conclusive so don’t get carried away just yet. But when you start thinking about the fun of pairing Bidunga with Cooper Flagg, the mind tends to boggle. But of course, neither has committed, so this is still a pipe dream. Fun? Yeah. Certain? Hardly.

It’s also important to remember that Bidunga has barely started playing basketball. He is a native of Congo and has only hooped for about two years. Right now, he’s being compared to fellow Congolese and former Kentucky star Oscar Tshiebwe. We’re pretty sure Jon Scheyer would find fun things for Bidunga to do and, more importantly for Budinga, that Duke would be a great place to develop.