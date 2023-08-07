Paolo Banchero’s Magical Ride Continues

Former Blue Devil Paolo Banchero has had quite a summer. First he won the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award. Then he chose to play for the US over Italy, which really irritated the Italian basketball federation, which thought Banchero was going to play for them.

But Banchero always wanted to play for the US. He just hadn’t been asked, much to his frustration. You’ve probably heard the story by now - his mom played for the US and Banchero saw the poster every day at home.

And obviously he was asked to play for the US, and he’s about to fulfill that dream.

This is on a less important professional scale, Banchero, who also signed with Nike’s Jordan Brand, is in a position to give some of his shoes to the Seattle AAU team he played with two years ago and also local Boys and Girls Clubs.

That’s got to be an amazing thing for a 20-year old kid.