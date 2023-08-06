Duke Recruiting: Cooper Flagg Hits Camp Curry

The Cooper Flagg hype train is back on the tracks!

In today’s installment, young Flagg is off to Camp Curry where he met and learned from Davidson and Golden State legend Stephen Curry.

As he has everywhere, Flagg made an impression. He still has a long ways to go, and everyone needs a certain amount of luck. Consider injuries, for instance, which could derail even the best players. Look at where Bronny James is. Who ever dreamed that a teenager would have to worry about cardiac arrest?

Still, Flagg is drawing gobs of attention and Curry’s camp was no exception.

And Curry gave some excellent advice, not just to Flagg but to all the campers.

He pointed out that his voice was the loudest in the gym and that shouldn’t have happened. He told them that communication is essential and that they would have to work on that.

It’s great advice for everyone but for a player like Flagg, who is likely to be a focal point of every team and ideally a leader, well, he’s going to need to talk to his teammates to do that.