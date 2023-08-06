Brotherhood Watch: Wendell Carter Is Excited About Where The Magic Are

Former Duke Blue Devil Paolo Banchero, who was named the NBA’s Rookie of the Year last season, has been getting the lion’s share of attention for the Orlando Magic, but fellow Brotherhood member Wendell Carter is of course a Magic teammate. And while he’s not drawing the media attention that Banchero has, Carter is nonetheless a major presence for Orlando.

First, at 6-10 and 265, he’s rough and tough enough to bang with anyone inside.

With Banchero alongside him in the front court and an improving core with Cole Anthony, Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs, the Wagner brothers a finally healthy former Florida State star Jonathan Isaac and rookies Anthony Black and Jett Howard, the Magic certainly have potential. And Carter, who takes pride in doing dirty work, is ready: “We are young, and we are ready. We are ready to finally take that leap, in my opinion. If everyone stays healthy, I think we have a chance to be a really good team.”

Aside from the overall talent level, the roster is deep and versatile. Last season, the Magic, in our opinion, had too many bigs. That’s changed somewhat now and Black, in particular, could have an impact. Given his size and skills, Carter could really have a huge impact. And given Banchero’s superb versatility, it’s possible that those two could work together to really juice the team.

Suffice it to say that there’s a lot for Carter (and Banchero) to be excited about.