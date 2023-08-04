DBR Podcast #528 - Inside Man Ryan Young Talks To The Crew!

Duke super senior big man Ryan Young is our very special guest on a 2-part edition of the Duke Basketball Roundup.

In part one, we hear from Ryan about how the team is doing in summer workouts. We make sure to pin him down about those 5-star freshmen and how they are fitting in with an unusually veteran Duke team. Plus, we dig a bit into the personal side of Ryan’s life including his post-Duke plans and how his fabulous Brotherhood Podcast series was created.

And if you loved this episode, make sure you subscribe to the DBR Podcast so you won’t miss part 2 of our interview in which we get some very candid info about how the brave new world of NIL dollar work at Duke.

