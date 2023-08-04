Duke Recruiting: Flagging Rumors

Cooper Flagg is visiting Duke unofficially (actually we’re not sure when it is supposed to end, so he might be gone already) and some crystal balls are popping up in Duke’s favor.

Mazel Tov!

Just remember that it ain’t over until it’s over.

But the Flagg legend is building and one of the best stories so far, unfortunately, is unconfirmed.

The rumor that flew around, thanks to former Boston Celtic Brian Scalabrine, is that not only did Flagg beat NBA star Bradley Beal one-on-one at Jayson Tatum’s camp,, but he also talked considerable smack while doing it.

And, the rumor says, Beal didn’t appreciate that. Like not one bit.

Beal apparently is aware of the rumor and posted “Huh?” on Twitter with some laughing emojis.

True or not - and we’re dubious, simply because there is such a vast gap between high school and the league - the fact is that people want to believe it. That’s how big an impression Flagg has made.

We can’t wait to see what he does when he gets to college. Hopefully at Duke of course, but whatever he does, Flagg is going to be fun to watch.