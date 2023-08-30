The Duke Basketball Roundup is back with Episode 531, with Jason and Donald getting us ready for the start of Duke Blue Devils Football.

We start with some comments on the tragedy that occurred at UNC on Monday. Our hearts are with the family and friends of the faculty member who was killed. UNC may be our rivals on the court or field, but they are our neighbors, co-workers, friends and family in the game of life, and we stand with them.

We also wanted to announce that we have moved the show to a new network: Fans First Sports Network! We’re hoping this move will be a beneficial one as we reunite with several podcasts from the SB Nation Podcast era, and we’re excited about all the possibilities!

We get into Duke Football, as they host the Clemson Tigers in a huge game to open up the season on Monday night. We discuss what makes Clemson really good and why Duke has a better chance than most think of pulling off the upset and otherwise turning some heads with their play.

After the break, The Brotherhood Podcast had a great episode featuring the freshman class for Duke Basketball. We marvel at how tight knit the players are and how they seem to really enjoy being around each other. It’s a fun interview done by Ryan Young, so check it out!

Finally, we give Johnny Dawkins and Coach K their flowers, as they are both inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame. We reflect on their career and how it’s awesome that the two of them get to enter the Hall together.

