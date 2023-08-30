US Rolls Over Jordan By 48

As expected, Jordan was essentially a road bump for Team USA in FIBA play, and the Americans won 110-62.
One significant development: Jason Hart replaced Brandon Ingram in the starting lineup and here’s what ESPN’s Brian Windhorst says about that: “The move was made for Ingram’s benefit, as he was struggling mostly as a spot-up shooter. With the second unit, he was able to play with the ball more in his hands, as he’s used to with the New Orleans Pelicans.
“Ingram immediately looked more comfortable as a playmaker and had his best game in Manila, racking up five assists with seven points in 15 minutes.“
It takes some size out of the starting lineup - Ingram is 6-8 while Hart is 6-3 - but it’s not like he’s going back home. Kerr has plenty to work with and can send Ingram in when he’s needed.
Aside from his assists, Ingram scored seven points. Fellow former Blue Devil Paolo Banchero had eight points.
The US will leave pool play at 3-0 and will take on Montenegro on Friday and Lithuania on Sunday. We don’t know much about Montenegro but Lithuania has been a basketball country for a long time and always dangerous.
- Box Score
- Team USA destroys Jordan as Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson combine for 14 points
- Team USA chemistry draws encouraging Bobby Portis take after Jordan rout
- USA rolls past Jordan 110-62. Now Round 2 of Basketball World Cup awaits
- Banchero, Team USA Rolls Past Jordan, Remaining Undefeated
- Kerr cites USA’s strong start in wire-to-wire win vs Jordan
- Amid ‘world champion’ debate, Team USA beats Jordan by 48 points
- “We just wanted to look at some different lineups” - Steve Kerr on benching Brandon Ingram vs. Jordan
- USA starts fast, runs away from Jordan for 110-62 win to stay undefeated
- 2023 FIBA World Cup: Lineup change, fast start spur Team USA’s dominant win over Jordan
- Team USA vs Jordan result, highlights: Anthony Edwards leads United States to 3-0 record with dominant win
Loading comments...