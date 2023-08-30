US Rolls Over Jordan By 48

As expected, Jordan was essentially a road bump for Team USA in FIBA play, and the Americans won 110-62.

One significant development: Jason Hart replaced Brandon Ingram in the starting lineup and here’s what ESPN’s Brian Windhorst says about that: “The move was made for Ingram’s benefit, as he was struggling mostly as a spot-up shooter. With the second unit, he was able to play with the ball more in his hands, as he’s used to with the New Orleans Pelicans.

“Ingram immediately looked more comfortable as a playmaker and had his best game in Manila, racking up five assists with seven points in 15 minutes.“

It takes some size out of the starting lineup - Ingram is 6-8 while Hart is 6-3 - but it’s not like he’s going back home. Kerr has plenty to work with and can send Ingram in when he’s needed.

Aside from his assists, Ingram scored seven points. Fellow former Blue Devil Paolo Banchero had eight points.

The US will leave pool play at 3-0 and will take on Montenegro on Friday and Lithuania on Sunday. We don’t know much about Montenegro but Lithuania has been a basketball country for a long time and always dangerous.