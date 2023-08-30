The Freshmen Four Drop By The Brotherhood Podcast

If you’ve watched any of the summer videos from Duke Basketball, whether from scrimmages or from social media, if you’re like us, it’s hard not to notice how much chemistry the freshmen seem to have. These guys just seem to like each other.

The freshman class, if you somehow missed it, consists of Jared McCain, TJ Power, Caleb Foster and Sean Stewart and they were the guests on the latest episode of the Brotherhood Podcast.

It’s really pretty impressive to see how well they get along. Chemistry is not always an easy thing to find and when you don’t have it, life gets a lot more difficult. In 1979, there was basically a schism on Duke’s team, and reportedly in 1999, there were some different cliques on that team as well.

Young asks them who had the best high school career and Power started to raise his hand before the other guys pointed to McCain. When Young asked him about it, Power said well, we won twice in basketball and one in baseball, which led to a discussion of his baseball prospects at Duke. Power said he’s still looking into it (he has an 88 mph fast ball, by the way).

In general, this is a really likable group of freshmen. We can’t wait to see them take the court.