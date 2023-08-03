Duke Recruiting: Darren Harris On Getting Ready For Cameron

Duke’s latest commit from Paul VI, Darren Harris, follows in the footsteps of Jeremy Roach and Trevor Keels, both of whom came to Durham from the celebrated Virginia high school program.

Harris talks here about his recovery from a hand injury, his recruitment to Duke, his relationship with the staff and what he looks forward to in Durham.

He also talks about his relationship with future Blue Devil Isaiah Evans and says that he’s also working on getting another Paul VI player to Durham: teammate Patrick Ngongba: “I mean obviously we have Slim [Isaiah Evans] committed already. I love his game, I feel like we can complement each other well in the future. We can both score at a high level. But I’m working on getting Pat to commit, I’ve been close with him since like 5th grade. And we’re teammates in AAU and high school. That’d be big.”

If he does...talk about a pipeline.