Florida State Engages In Some Realignment Sabre Rattling

The whole realignment/money grab business is really getting old. Now Florida State is muttering about leaving the ACC if it doesn’t get a bigger cut, that the ‘Noles and Clemson are the biggest earners and should get a bigger slice.

We thought that was settled but apparently not and Florida State is not being subtle.

That said, there are some issues.

First, the Big Ten is apparently set to poach four more PAC-12 schools - Cal, Stanford, Washington and Oregon - which is a lot to digest.

Second, the Big 12’s media income is still behind the ACC’s, so that may not work. And third, the SEC has long preferred to have one team per state. Obviously that’s not an issue for Tennessee and Vanderbilt, both in the Volunteer State, and Alabama, with both Auburn and the Tide. But those teams have been in the conference forever.

They could change the policy and poach FSU and Clemson, but would Florida and South Carolina go for that?

Hard to say.

In this environment, anything is possible and FSU would be an attractive target for anyone.

However, and we know this won’t happen, can’t happen, but let’s just consider an alternative scenario: what if the ACC just expelled FSU? Like tomorrow?

Obviously it’d be a major hit, as FSU rightly notes, but it would be kind of cool if, for a change, a conference just said okay, you want out, you got it. Best of luck.

Won't happen, but it’s fun to think about.