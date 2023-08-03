Duke Recruiting: Tyler Betsey Is Down To Seven

Duke target Tyler Betsey has cut his list to seven and the Blue Devils are still alive. Here’s the seven left for the 6-8 ‘2024 star:

Duke UConn Alabama Cincinnati Indiana Creighton Villanova

Here’s what he had to say about Duke: “I’m going there in the fall. I know it’s in September. Jai Lucas, I talked to him. Chris Carrawell, I talk to him a lot. “They just show me how good they are with freshmen, like the freedom that they give their freshmen. This year, they [the freshmen] started off rough, everybody was talking about them, but they let their freshmen play through their mistakes. The same mistakes they made in December or at the beginning of the year, they weren’t making in March. And they made a run and won the ACC and then they won a game in the [NCAA] Tournament so obviously that’s a pretty first successful season as a head coach.”

He also talks a bit here about his teammate Dylan Harper and possibly playing together, whether at Duke or elsewhere, so you’ll want to check that out.

We haven’t heard anything on his leaders, but you’ll notice that UConn is popping up a lot more than it used to on these sorts of lists.