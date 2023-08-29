YouTube Gold: Monday’s Best Plays From FIBA World Cup Play

FIBA play is underway in Asia and we read that that there are 55 current NBA players there, but when you count draftees and guys who previously played in the NBA, the number nearly doubles to 107.

So naturally, just about every team has some high-level athletes and so the daily highlights are essentially like a Sportscaster Top 10 list during the playoffs.

So you see things like Luka Doncic making an insane pass and a really cool drive too. You see guys like Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, who played for Arizona and in the NBA, now playing for Jordan.

Jordan? Really?

Apparently so.

Not too long ago, it really seemed like the European/international version of the game was likely to dominate the world, but based on what we’re seeing in FIBA World Cup play, the NBA version, with the focus on athleticism with powerful dunks and blocks, seems instead to have conquered the international game.

Clearly not every team or player can play at that level, but it’s amazing to see guys from Greece, Jordan (okay, not really Jordan, but at least Jefferson lived in a desert once) and Slovakia doing amazing things on the court.

The Dream Team was 31 years ago now. Look how much the game has changed. Simply amazing.