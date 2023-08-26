FIBA Stunner - RJ Barrett, Canada Rout France By 30

We’ve talked before about how we think Canada should emerge as one of the better international teams because so many solid players have emerged up north lately.

Canada goes to the World Cup with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the loathsome Dillon Brooks, Lu Dort, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Kelly Olynyk, Dwight Powell, Purdue’s Zach Edey and former Duke star RJ Barrett, among others.

And in Canada’s opening game against France, the Canadians perhaps demonstrated why they should be seen as a rising star in basketball.

France, you may remember, has been pretty good for a long time now and is currently ranked #5 internationally.

Barrett and his Canadian teammates destroyed France, winning 95-65, a loss that left France’s Evan Fournier stunned. All he could really say is “we got our ass kicked.” And who could argue?

Canada forced 17 turnovers and dominated the boards 45-35, limiting the French to six offensive rebounds. Toss in 11 Canadian threes to France’s six and it’s not hard to see why the French got hammered.

It wasn’t a great game for Barrett- he shot just 1-10 - but the Canadians, in general, had a tremendous opener.

Canada plays Lebanon on Sunday and should be heavily favored. Then they’ll get a tough game on Tuesday with Latvia.

The US opens play Saturday morning against New Zealand and gets a tough draw on Monday with always strong Greece.