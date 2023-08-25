YouTube Gold: Great NBA Trick Shots

It’s Friday and what better day than Friday to celebrate some great NBA trick shots?

That’s kind of a misnomer - they’re not really tricks, at least not most of them. What they are is a collection of superb reflexes and shots that various players attempt that look as if they should be impossible but somehow go in. A lot of them are chunked up to beat the clock in one way or another and some are put up when a player is losing balance or about to go out of bounds or has his back to the basket and so on.

In our opinion, the single greatest shot here is by Stephen Curry, who is in the right corner and turns and throws up a shot that somehow - and by somehow we mean by some black magic - he actually banks in.

From the corner!

You have such a small margin to bank a shot there that it seems impossible. Yet he manages to put it in.

Former Blue Devil Brandon Ingram has a cool shot here too. It’s a fun way to start your Friday!