Scheyer Talks To The Media

Jon Scheyer spoke to the media Wednesday and talked about the obvious things: the staff additions, Kyle Filipowski’s recovery (get ready to hear “two-hip Flip” a lot) among other stuff.

What jumped out at us was something else though.

Remember when Scheyer was first introduced as Mike Krzyzewski’s successor when the GOAT announced his retirement?

In that press conference, he looked nervous and overwhelmed at first. As it went on, he seemed to grow as you watched.

Same thing happened at Coach K’s final basketball banquet: Scheyer came on stage and - this is no knock on him, he’s blessed to be thin - but he looked like a teenager.

Until he didn’t.

Last fall he seemed uncertain at first - until he didn’t.

And now?

Now he looks like a guy who is doing exactly what he should be doing.

Last year, he often seemed ill at ease with the media. Now? It seems like he’s been doing this for his entire life. His answers are quick and confident. He’s vastly more comfortable in his role.

Make sure to listen to what he says about work/life balance. That’s not what you normally hear from an ambitious second-year coach.

We saw a lot of growth from Scheyer until Duke ran into the orange wall that was Tennessee in the NCAA tournament, when he looked somewhat overwhelmed, realizing that Duke was not going to win that game. Watching him continue to grow is going to be one of the most interesting parts of the upcoming season.