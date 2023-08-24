Duke Recruiting: Cooper Flagg Sets Three Official Visits

A lot of people have tied high school sensation Cooper Flagg to Duke, but it’s a long way from any kind of a done deal. Still, Flagg is following an unofficial visit this summer with an official visit this fall as he begins to set up his collegiate tour.

He’s planning to visit Duke, UConn and Kansas this fall. No dates have been set.

There’s always keen interest in promising recruits, but every so often one comes along that just drives people crazy. This goes back to the 1950’s when Wilt Chamberlain was a sensation despite no national TV games and no concept of social media.

Shaquille O’Neal was a tremendous prospect in his day but the real era of a social media frenzy combined with a great recruit came when Zion Williamson was freaking people out at Spartanburg Day School.

So by now we should have a good idea of what the Flagg recruitment is going to be like. Still, it could be unprecedented when it comes to attention and intensity and his visits are likely to be a bit like Beatlemania, in basketball terms, anyway.