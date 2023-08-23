Duke Recruiting: Blue Devils Offer Koa Peat

On Tuesday, 5-star prospect Koa Peat (2025) tweeted that he has been offered by Duke.

A highly athletic 6-8 forward from Gilbert, Arizona, which basically means the Phoenix metro area, Peat is getting lots of attention, not least of all from Arizona and Duke legend Bobby Hurley, now of course coaching at Arizona State.

He fits a Duke profile in that he comes from an athletic family, but in his case it’s more football oriented: his father, Todd, was an offensive lineman with a lengthy NFL career. His brother Andrus is also in the league and two more brothers played collegiately with one more starting at Arizona State about now.

But his two sisters hoop and Koa has built a big reputation himself.

He’s played for the US internationally with the U16 and U17 teams and has also helped his high school win back-to-back Arizona state championships. Physically, he’s ahead of most of his contemporaries. He’s just matured more quickly.

Historically, you’d expect the PAC-12 schools like UA, ASU, UCLA and USC to be heavily involved, but with the collapse of the League of Champions, it’s really hard to know much of anything. Even basic issues like travel will have to be considered and who knows how the various schools will do in their new conferences?

But all of that will be sorted out in time. Peat is a talented player obviously and we’re glad Duke is being considered. Here’s some video to give you a better idea of what he brings to the court. He reminds us in some ways of Paolo Banchero.