Brotherhood Podcast #8!

Episode Eight of the Brotherhood Podcast went up Tuesday and this time Ryan Young interviews teammate Mark Mitchell.

Mitchell ended up starting, partly because of the injuries to Dereck Lively and Dariq Whitehead.

They talk about a lot of things, starting with the recent trip to Chicago, a high school injury, Mitchell’s family (his brother lives in LA and is involved in the entertainment industry), getting fired from Walmart, among other things.

We’ve talked before about why Duke moved into social media so thoroughly - basically the feeling was that the program was just being trashed in various online forums and to a lesser extent in the professional media - and it would be better if the people involved told their own stories.

This is part of that continuing effort and it’s been a huge success: Duke is by far the most dominant social media presence when it comes to college sports programs and part of the reason for that the whole enterprise is just done so very well. Letting the players be the face of it all was a brilliant move and one which has been mimicked by many but never equalled, much less surpassed.