Tyrese Proctor Interview!

Most of us here being Americans, we tend to think of basketball, and also ESPN, from an American perspective.

But the game is global now and you see great players coming from Europe, Africa, Asia and, of course, Australia, which has sent Duke Jack White and Tyrese Proctor in recent years.

Proctor is not going to be on this year’s Boomer’s team for FIBA competition but he’s a rising star in Australia as surely as he is in the US, possibly more so.

And as it turns out, not surprisingly but it’s not the sort of thing you necessarily think about, there is an Australian version of Sports Center, and they interviewed Proctor.

He speaks about the Boomers of course and some guys he is close to on the team, and also talks about Duke and Cameron.

He says Cameron is so loud that at first it gave him a headache. He adapted of course and says that it’s not something he can explain, it’s just something that people should try and experience if they can.

At whatever point he does end up playing for the Aussies, Proctor may be teammates with guys like Xavier Cooks, Dyson Daniels, Matthew Dellavedova, Dante Exum, Josh Giddy, Josh Green, Joe Ingles, Jock Landale, Thon Maker, Patty Mills and Mattise Thybull, all of whom either play in the NBA or did.

And there is one other Aussie on the team worth mentioning: White. What a pleasure it was to watch him turn himself into an outstanding college player at Duke. Now with Oklahoma City, where he teams up with Giddey, Blue Devil fans no doubt take a lot of pride in White, who has made it despite being undrafted.

Australia, incidentally, is ranked #3 by FIBA, behind only Spain (#1) and the US (the real #1).