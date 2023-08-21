Duke Recruiting: Blue Devils Look To Get Involved With Jalil Bethea

Sooner or later this will probably change, but one of the more entertaining things about Syracuse basketball lately is watching the Orange fans get excited about a player Syracuse is after, only to watch him blow up and then for the Blue Bloods to get involved and swipe him away.

It could be happening again as Syracuse was on 6-4 Philly guard Jalil Bethea (2024) early and now sees Duke and Kentucky trying to get involved.

Villanova and Miami are also involved and you’d have to think that, being the hometown team, ‘Nova has something of an edge. For one, it’s the only school that Bethea can get to whenever he wants. The rest are a good bit further away.

That said, there is no particular information right now about Bethea, and Jim Boeheim started the SU recruitment. Boeheim, who is pushing 80, retired after this past season, turning the program over to assistant Adrian Autry.

If nothing else, Autry is bound to have more energy than Boeheim and has a chance to re-invent the Syracuse program. Watching how he changes things is going to be interesting.