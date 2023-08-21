The Duke Chronicle Looks At Freshman TJ Power

In its summer series about incoming Duke players, the Duke Chronicle turns next to TJ Power, the 6-9 forward from Massachusetts.

Power is an interesting addition. He’s tall obviously, and fits Duke’s traditional stretch 4 role. However, his high school coach maintains he’s a true wing. Aside from that discussion, he’s also a gifted passer.

That said, he’ll have to improve rapidly to carve out a role as a freshman with Kyle Filipowski, Mark Mitchell and fellow freshman Sean Stewart likely ahead of him.

But he’s a nice player with a versatile skill set and he could surprise. He fits into coach Jon Scheyer’s strategy of pursuing versatile players who can also shoot.

And even if he doesn’t make a huge impact as a freshman, he’s only going to get better going up against the aforementioned big men. He’s got a lot of potential.

By the way, we don’t know if he plans to play baseball at Duke, but Power is also a tremendous pitcher. We’re looking forward to seeing him grow in Cameron and beyond.