Thinking Ahead: Could Cooper Flagg Become A Spur?

Every so often a young player comes along who just makes people crazy. Typically they’re centers. Even back in the 1950’s, people were aware of young Wilt Chamberlain and recruited him avidly. A decade or so later, it was Lew Alcindor, aka Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Some of the other guys in that select class include Albert King, James Worthy, Patrick Ewing, Ralph Sampson and, most recently, LeBron James and Zion Williamson.

After what he’s done, and at just 16, Cooper Flagg, who many people think could end up at Duke, is now in that class.

We’re not saying he’s destined for NBA greatness. King was a good but not always great player in the league. Injuries and probably immaturely derailed Sampson. Although he’s been spectacular at times, the jury is out on Williamson until he can show he can remain healthy.

So it’s too early to know about Flagg for sure. Still, people are excited and that includes NBA fans.

This San Antonio Spurs site says that the Spurs could have as many as five first-round draft picks in 2025, which would put them in a great situation assuming that Flagg indeed declares for the draft after his freshman year.

A lot would have to either go very right for San Antonio to get there. But if they do, and Flagg’s potential is as sky high as it looks now, pairing him with Victor Wembanyama could be truly incredible.