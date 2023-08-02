Duke Recruiting: Cooper Flagg On Campus

As you guys know, Cooper Flagg was an absolute sensation at Peach Jam, putting on a shockingly dominant performance that left tongues wagging from coast to coast. There have only been a handful of recruits in basketball history who were absolute sure things: Wilt Chamberlain, Lew Alcindor, later known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, LeBron James, Patrick Ewing, maybe James Worthy.

There just aren’t very many in that category and, as you’ll note, most of them were big men.

We’re not saying Flagg is a sure thing, but his level of play suggests immense potential. Who puts up stats like that? You can’t make comparisons across generations but one guy who did have stats like that was Oscar Robertson, back in the ‘50’s. But that was a long time ago and it’s a different game today.

So he’s a tantalizing prospect and the fact that Duke is his first visit, official or unofficial...well, you could easily read too much into that, but still, it can’t hurt.

Keep in mind though that there will be plenty of competition for him and he’s just starting this process. UConn and Dan Hurley will be heavily involved. Kansas is going to go all out. Anyone who has half a chance and half a mind will pursue Flagg because he’s very likely to have a huge impact on whatever program he chooses. So be patient and don’t over invest in this just yet.